Irish Revolution Archives to go Online

The letters, official documents, secret military orders, and other papers from figures in Ireland’s political and military revolution are to be made available online.

A project to digitise some of the most important manuscript collections held in the National Library of Ireland (NLI) will mean the documents are easily accessible to researchers and others interested in the history of the period that led to Irish independence.

The NLI’S ‘Towards A Republic’ project will see large tranches of documents made available in a number of phased releases.

You can read more about this future project in an article by Niall Murray in the Irish Examiner web site at: http://bit.ly/2qK87r7.