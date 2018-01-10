New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of January 8, 2018

The following announcement was written by the folks at FamilySearch:
Got Swedish ancestry? FamilySearch published over 36 million free records this week from Sweden and millions of other records published from American Samoa, BillionGraves, Ireland, New Zealand, the Philippines, Portugal, and Venezuela. Search these new free records by clicking on the collection links below or search over 5 billion free records at FamilySearch.
|
Collection
|
Indexed Records
|
Digital Images
|
Comments
|
American Samoa, Passenger Lists and Travel Documents, 1918-1965
|
39,058
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
199,670
|
199,670
|
Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|
653,321
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
901,347
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
3,389
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
2,115
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Sweden, Göteborg och Bohus Church Records, 1577-1932; index 1659-1860
|
56,762
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
36,064,931
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Sweden, Kopparberg Church Records, 1604-1900; index 1628-1860
|
19,650
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Sweden, Västernorrland Church Records, 1501-1940; index 1650-1860
|
24,787
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Venezuela, Archdiocese of Mérida, Catholic Church Records, 1654-2015
|
787,752
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.
FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
