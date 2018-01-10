New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of January 8, 2018

· January 10, 2018 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by the folks at FamilySearch:

Got Swedish ancestry? FamilySearch published over 36 million free records this week from Sweden and millions of other records published from American SamoaBillionGraves, Ireland, New Zealand, the Philippines, Portugal, and Venezuela. Search these new free records by clicking on the collection links below or search over 5 billion free records at FamilySearch.

Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

Comments

American Samoa, Passenger Lists and Travel Documents, 1918-1965

39,058

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

BillionGraves Index

199,670

199,670

Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

Ireland Civil Registration, 1845-1913

653,321

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

New Zealand, Civil Records Indexes, 1800-1966

901,347

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Philippines, Manila, Civil Registration, 1899-1984

3,389

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Portugal, Setúbal, Catholic Church Records, 1555-1911

2,115

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Sweden, Göteborg och Bohus Church Records, 1577-1932; index 1659-1860

56,762

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Sweden, Household Examination Books, 1880 – 1920

36,064,931

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Sweden, Kopparberg Church Records, 1604-1900; index 1628-1860

19,650

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Sweden, Västernorrland Church Records, 1501-1940; index 1650-1860

24,787

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Venezuela, Archdiocese of Mérida, Catholic Church Records, 1654-2015

787,752

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

About FamilySearch.org

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: