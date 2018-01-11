Developer Mistakenly Grades, or Levels, a Century-Old Wake Forest, North Carolina, Cemetery

A Facebook video claiming a family cemetery that dates back more than a century in Wake Forest had been bulldozed triggered hundreds of angry comments, but officials are saying it is all a misunderstanding. Mungo Homes is building a new neighborhood in the area, but the developer says no graves were bulldozed. However, the site had been graded, or leveled, by mistake.

The North Carolina Office of State Archeology came out and determined that 2 to 4 inches of dirt had been scraped off, but the graves themselves were not disturbed. However, scraping the dirt off was itself a violation of state cemetery preservation laws.

Mungo Homes now faces a $24,000 fine from the town.

You can read more in an article, with a video, in the WRAL.com web site at: http://bit.ly/2D2yaQa.