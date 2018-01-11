Major Updates and Improvements to MyHeritage DNA Matching

· January 11, 2018 · DNA · No Comments

MyHeritage has made major updates and improvements to the company’s DNA Matching service.

Anyone who took a MyHeritage DNA test, and anyone who uploaded DNA data from another service, will now receive even more accurate DNA Matches; more plentiful matches (about 10 times more); fewer false positives; more specific and more accurate relationship estimates; and indications on lower confidence DNA Matches to help focus research efforts.

The company also also added an initial release of the long-requested chromosome browser.

More information can be found in the MyHeritage Blog post at:  http://bit.ly/2mtj0ZO.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: