Major Updates and Improvements to MyHeritage DNA Matching

MyHeritage has made major updates and improvements to the company’s DNA Matching service.

Anyone who took a MyHeritage DNA test, and anyone who uploaded DNA data from another service, will now receive even more accurate DNA Matches; more plentiful matches (about 10 times more); fewer false positives; more specific and more accurate relationship estimates; and indications on lower confidence DNA Matches to help focus research efforts.

The company also also added an initial release of the long-requested chromosome browser.

More information can be found in the MyHeritage Blog post at: http://bit.ly/2mtj0ZO.