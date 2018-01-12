Do You Have Family Connections to Plymouth, Devon, England? If So, You Might be Able to Inherit an Unclaimed Estate

There are more than 40 estates that people in Plymouth could claim before they are permanently handed over to the Crown, latest figures reveal.

A list of thousands of unclaimed estates are available online – and you could make a claim to one of them if you’ve got the right surname. The details are on a Government spreadsheet that can be accessed by anyone. In Plymouth they include ‘widows’, ‘spinsters’, ‘bachelors’ and ‘unknown’. The list of surnames of unclaimed estates include people who were born or died in the city of Plymouth, or had some other family link to the area.

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will (intestate) the following are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

husband, wife or civil partner, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on, mother or father, brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews), half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children).

The full list of surnames appears in an article by Richard Booth in The Plymouth Herald: http://www.plymouthherald.co.uk/news/plymouth-news/plymouth-surnames-you-could-line-1049426.