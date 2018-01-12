The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

There are over 1.7 million new records available to search this Findmypast Friday, including;

South Carolina, Will Transcripts 1782-1866

Search this index of more than 181,000 will transcripts from the South Carolina Department of Archives and History website. These records will allow you to discover the date of the will, the location of the will, a description of the document and the names of the individuals mentioned in it.

South Carolina, Plats for State Land Grants 1784-1868

Did your South Carolina ancestors receive a state land grant? In the United States, a plat plan is a map, drawn to scale, showing the divisions of a piece of land. Search this index of over 254,000 records to find out when they received their grant, the location of the land and names of others mentioned in the document.

South Carolina, Legislative Papers 1782-1929

Search this collection of over 228,000 records to find out whether your ancestors appeared in Legislative Papers from South Carolina. These transcripts will reveal the type of document their name appeared in, the nature of the document, its date and the names of any other individuals recorded.

South Carolina, Criminal Court Records

Explore criminal court records from South Carolina covering the years 1769 to 1944 to uncover the black sheep hiding in your family tree. Transcripts will include the year, location, document type and description as well as the names of others mentioned in the court document.

South Carolina, Records of Confederate Veterans 1909 – 1973

Find out whether your ancestor fought for the Confederacy during the American Civil War with this index of lists and pension applications pertaining to Confederate veterans from South Carolina.

Norfolk Monumental Inscriptions 1600-1900’s Image Browse

Browse through more than 14,000 transcriptions of monumental inscriptions captured from 260 parishes across Norfolk. A monumental inscription can reveal your ancestor’s residence, death date, age at death, and burial location.

Lancashire, Oldham Cemetery Registers 1797-2004 Image Browse

Browse more than 45,000 records taken from cemetery registers covering Chadderton, Crompton, Failsworth, Greenacres, Hollinwood, Lees, and Royton in the Metropolitan Borough of Oldham. The registers will reveal your ancestor’s age, residence, date of death, and place of burial.

Wiltshire parish baptisms index 1538-1917

Over 613,000 records have been added to our collection of Wiltshire parish baptisms. Whilst the registers are for Church of England parishes, most other denominations also used the Anglican parishes for registration purposes, with the exception of Quaker and Jewish records. Transcriptions were created by both Findmypast and Wiltshire Family History Society. Each record contains a transcription created from either an original parish registers or bishop’s transcript. The information varies, but most will include a combination of your ancestor’s birth date, baptism date, parish and parents’ names.

Middlesex Monumental Inscriptions 1485-2014

Over 3,000 records covering burial sites in Twickenham and Uxbridge have been added to our collection of Monumental Inscriptions. Each record includes a transcript with a varying amount of information. Most of the transcripts include full name, age, birth year, death year, dedication, location and monument type. You may also see notes on the inscription including the names of others buried in that plot or more specific details regarding their age and date of death.