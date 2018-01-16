Elkhart County (Indiana) Historical Society Receives a $37,000 Grant to Digitize Parts of Its Collection

January 16, 2018 · Societies

The Elkhart County Historical Society’s wide-ranging archives will be digitized, thanks to a $37,000 grant from the Indiana Historical Society.

The museum’s archive includes hundreds or thousands of documents, including church and business records and county birth, death and marriage records. While the $37,000 grant will be a big help. it still is not enough to digitize everything. The Elkhart County Historical Society has hired an archivist to determine which parts of the collection will be digitally preserved first.

Details may be found in an article by Jordan Fouts in The Elkhart Truth at http://bit.ly/2DmN8ja.

