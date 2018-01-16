Looking for Help in the Heredis Booth at RootsTech

Heredis is a very popular genealogy program for Windows, Macintosh, iPad, iPhone, and Android. At least, it is popular in Europe and in many other places although I don’t hear as much about it in North America. The folks who produce Heredis are working to change that. They plan to have an exhibit booth at RootsTech 2018 in Salt Lake City to demonstrate Heredis to everyone there. However, they are looking for some help in that booth. Are you interested?

Comment from Dick Eastman: I have used Heredis a lot and am very impressed with the propgram. It certainly is competitive with the other leading genealogy programs of today and I can see why it is so popular in many different countries. To see my past articles about Heredis, start at https://duckduckgo.com/?q=site%3Aeogn.com+heredis&t=hg&ia=web.

The following announcement was written by the folks who produce Heredis:

We are proud to announce our coming to RootsTech 2018, the world’s largest family-history technology conference, from February 28 to March 3 at Salt Lake City. Heredis will be a sponsor of this genealogical major event! We will be presenting the newest version of Heredis: Heredis 2018! This version will communicate with the famous website Family Search!

If you live in Salt Lake City or around and you are a user of Heredis family tree software or are very interested in the Heredis product, we are contacting you because we are looking for Heredis users to animate our booth and promote Heredis. If you are interested and available, please answer this email (audrey{at}heredis.com) for more details (contract, financial stipend…).

