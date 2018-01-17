Another Humorous (?) Tombstone

I don’t know if this tombstone is really funny or perhaps it is sad. It was posted to Facebook by Israel Pickholtz. Luckily, he also included a translation:
The above tombstone is translated as: “I have reared and raised my children and they have sinned against me.” It is a quote from the second verse of Isaiah.
Yes, his displeasure with his children is etched in stone.
2 Comments
Doubt if his children received any inheritance!
Very sad that his children have failed to honor their parents. It seems more and more that way in today’s world.
