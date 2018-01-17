What can Your Ancestry Tell You about Neurological Diseases?

The Silicon Republic web site has published an interesting interview with Gianpiero Cavalleri of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) and deputy director of the Science Foundation Ireland-funded FutureNeuro research centre.

Gianpiero Cavalleri

Cavalleri is researching family trees in order to leverage that knowledge of population structure to help identify new disease genes and genetic changes that might be causing disease from those that are neutral. As part of that effort, he helped to create the first fine-scale genetic map of Ireland, revealing the first evidence of 10 distinct genetic clusters on the island.

The article states:

“As companies such as 23andMe have shown, many of us are fascinated about our ancestry, and the rapid advancement of cheap, accurate genetic testing has helped to find some truly surprising results.

“But, aside from just learning about our family tree, researchers are now tracing our genetic history in an effort to help identify and track new diseases.”

Cavalleri was asked, “Who is your unsung hero of science and why?”

His answer:

“The people who contribute their data to research studies, such as those with epilepsy who participate in our studies. Without them, the work cannot happen.”

You can read the full interview at: http://bit.ly/2FLLiqn.