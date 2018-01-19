Find My Past Fridays-New Records: Jersey, Lancashire, Connecticut and New Jersey

The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

Jersey Baptisms 1540-1915

Does your family have roots in the Bailiwick of Jersey? Explore thousands of Church of England baptism registers from the island of Jersey, a British Crown dependency in the English Channel, to uncover dates, locations and the names of both parents.

Jersey Marriages 1542-1940

Search transcripts of Church of England marriages and add new branches to your growing family tree. Marriage registers can reveal the date and location of your ancestor’s marriage as well the names of their parents and in-laws.

Jersey Burials 1541-1940

Discover the final resting place of your Jersey ancestors with a collection of transcripts covering 17 burial sites across the Island. Records will reveal their birth year, burial date and burial place.

Connecticut, Stonington Cemetery Records

Explore records from Connecticut’s Stonington Cemetery, a 22-acre non-sectarian burial ground founded in 1849. Transcripts will reveal your ancestor’s birth date, death date and burial plot.

New Jersey Birth Index 1901-1903 Image Browse

Browse through images to discover your ancestor’s name, parents’ names and birth year. This collection has been obtained from the New Jersey State Archives and images are courtesy of Reclaim the Records.

England, Greater Manchester Baptisms 1571-1910

Explore baptism and christening records from the Diocese of Manchester parishes, pertaining mainly to those from the historic county of Lancashire. Both transcripts and images of the original registers are provided. You can discover event dates and places for your ancestor, as well as your ancestor’s parents’ names.