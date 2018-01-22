Historical Society of Pennsylvania Announces Two Summer Genealogy Courses in Philadelphia

The following announcement was written by the Historical Society of Pennsylvania:

Researching Family in Pennsylvania

30 July – 3 August 2018

Now in its 3rd year, Researching Family in Pennsylvania is an intensive five-day course exploring the records and repositories available for research in the Keystone State. This course offers a complete “How to” curriculum, training you to use the resources available at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania (HSP) as well as record sources for all 67 counties. During the course week, HSP’s library and archive will remain open two evenings to accommodate researchers who want to apply their new-found knowledge base to the society’s unique holdings.

Researching Family in the British Isles

13 August – 16 August 2018

Early-bird pricing available until February 1st!

HSP presents an in-depth, four-day curriculum featuring international instructors on researching family in the British Isles. Through these expert-taught classes, you’ll learn how to conduct genealogical research in Scotland, Ireland and England, plus how to apply DNA to your studies. Each instructor will offer personal consultations; separate registration required.

The Historical Society of Pennsylvania (HSP) has partnered with the International Society for British Genealogy and Family History (ISBGFH) to conduct a four-day program of researching family in the British Isles. ISBGFH conducts the British Institute held annually in Salt Lake City to provide weeklong education by well-known genealogists on British Isles research topics. The ISBGFH has arranged for several presenters to provide an overview of researching British Isles topics at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania. These presentations will explore DNA, Scotland, Ireland and England research. London based genetic genealogist Dr. Maurice Gleeson, MB, will present on DNA and Irish research, Christine Woodcock, from Genealogy Tours of Scotland, will discuss Scottish research, and Frank Southcott, President, ISBGFH, will explore the English records.

For both courses, HSP has reserved a limited number of hotel rooms at the Holiday Inn Express Philadelphia-Midtown for $139 per-night. To reserve a room at this discounted rate, call 215-735-9300 and mention that you are booking for the Historical Society of Pennsylvania.

