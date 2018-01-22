How MyHeritage Found a New Business in DNA

The TechCrunch web site has an interesting article about MyHeritage’s DNA business. Well, it was interesting to me because MyHeritage is the sponsor of this newsletter. However, I suspect a lot of other genealogists will also be interested in the reasons why MyHeritage added DNA to the company’s product lines and the success that MyHeritage has had with DNA. The article also shows the easy-to-read reports that MyHeritage.com’s DNA testing produces.

The article states, “During the holiday season alone, MyHeritage sold 400,000 DNA kits, up from the just 36,000 it sold in November and December 2016.”

I was surprised that the article also described the impact of DNA testing to the company’s finances.

You can read the full article by Frederic Lardinois in TechCrunch at: http://tcrn.ch/2rxn14q.