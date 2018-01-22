Why Do You Need to Make Frequent Backups? Well, I Found Out Yesterday!

If you have been reading this newsletter for a while, you already know that I am a fanatic about making backup copies of important information, then storing those backed up files in different locations, including off-site. I have heard dozens of stories from genealogists describing how their many years of family tree research were lost due to hard drive crashes, software problems, human error, or distant hackers.
The problem hit home yesterday: My desktop computer encountered an error while performing an operating system update and lost everything. It locked up. Eventually, I powered it off and then powered it back on again. The computer wouldn’t even boot! I soon realized I had lost everything on the computer’s hard drive.
If it happened to me, it could happen to you.
Luckily, my zeal for making backups paid off. I went to one of my backup copies and restored everything on the hard drive within a few hours. I mean everything. The restore process copied back all my data files as well as the operating system, hidden files, all the installed application software, and more. When finished, I rebooted the system and it came up and ran, looking exactly like it had looked a few hours earlier. I lost nothing.
Can you say the same after your computer crashes?
In my case, I am using a Macintosh iMac. However, the same need for backups is true for Windows, Linux, Macintosh, and other operating systems.
I am using three different backup products. (I told you I was a backup fanatic!)
TimeMachine makes a backup of the Mac’s entire hard drive every hour and stores the backups in encrypted form on an external USB drive that connects to a connector on the back of the computer. TimeMachine is a free product included with every Macintosh system.
Arq makes a backup of all data files (not the operating system, hidden files, temporary files, or other unneeded files). It then encrypts the backed up files and stores them (in my case) on Amazon’s S3 very secure file storage service in the cloud.
MEGAsync makes an immediate backup of all my data files that I have stored in my Documents folder as soon as each file is saved, encrypts the backed up files, and stores them on MEGAsync’s super secure file storage service in the cloud at mega.nz.
Is this a perfect system of backups? Probably not, but it certainly worked well yesterday when my primary desktop computer wouldn’t even boot!
I use TimeMachine as my primary backup service for two reasons:
(1.) It uses an external hard drive that is plugged into the back of my computer. Local hardware connections are much faster than remote connections to servers in the cloud. The result is a much faster method of restoring files than storing files in the cloud. I performed a complete restore in about 6 hours. Had I restored everything from a remote server in the cloud, restoring more than 2 terabytes of my files would have required several days to complete. (Some services will copy your files to a flash drive or USB hard drive and send the drive to you via overnight air freight.)
(2.) TimeMachine backups up EVERYTHING: data files, operating system, hidden files, the hard drive’s (hidden) boot record, and every thing else on the computer. When my computer wouldn’t even boot yesterday, TimeMachine put everything back in place. Once the restore was completed, I booted the system up and it looked exactly the same as it had looked a few hours earlier, before the crash. I could not have done that with a backup system that only saves data files.
The other backup products I use, Arq and MEGAsync, are there for insurance purposes. I only back up critical data files with those programs. Also, restoring files from a cloud-based server is slower as it is dependent on the speed of the Internet connection being used. In the case of a computer that won’t boot, using one of these last two products would have required other means to reload the operating system onto the computer again, then re-installing every program I use, one at a time. Having multiple copies of critical data files is (1.) good for insurance purposes and (2.) very useful when upgrading to a new computer or to a new laptop system.
Following the crash of my computer yesterday, I was up and running again in about 6 hours with more than 2 terabytes of files restored properly to my computer’s hard drive. If your computer crashes later today, will you be able to say the same?
For more information on some great backup programs, see my recent article that I published in PrivacyBlog.com at: https://privacyblog.com/2018/01/19/which-backup-products-are-good-ones/
12 Comments
If it didn’t boot how did you command it to restore from the hard drive?
LikeLike
—-> If it didn’t boot how did you command it to restore from the hard drive?
Easy. With a Macintosh, you can force a reboot from the TimeMachine backup copy by turning power off on the Mac, holding down both the COMMAND key and the R key on the keyboard, and then turning power on. That effectively says, “Don’t boot from the hard drive. Instead, boot from the backup.”
Windows computers can perform similar start-ups by booting from a device plugged into a USB connector, such as from a flash drive or an external USB hard drive or by booting from a CD-ROM disk or a floppy disk. (If your computer contains either a CD drive or a floppy disk drive. Many of today’s computers do not contain either of those.)
LikeLike
Dick,
I had a similar problem with my Windows10 computer. I was having issues, got the help desk from the Manufacturer, did a number of things, but had to reinstall Windows10. I had recently added a 1-Tb External Drive to my computer, as I was running low on my of my external drives AND have my computer, with External Drives backed up to BackBlaze.
I copied my C: drive to the 1Tb external drive, reinstalled Windows8.1, the upgraded to Windows10 and I was back in business.
My Browser, Chrome, is synced so it all restored properly, and I have a password application on my computer and in the cloud.
Besides the monthly prompt about Backing Up, I have a monthly prompt of doing a Restore from Backup. I do that from several of my most important files, just to make sure I have a working Back Up AND Know that I can do a restore.
Not such a thing as too many back ups, but, I encourage others to do a Restore from Backup from time to time. It pays off in the long run.
Thank you,
Russ
LikeLike
re a Windows backup with only data files on an external drive: How do we get the machine to boot? There is no executable on the external drive. And, where do we go to get Windows reloaded? Thanks.
LikeLike
—> re a Windows backup with only data files on an external drive: How do we get the machine to boot?
At least four different ways:
1. If you have the original Windows CD or flash drive, insert that into the computer and boot from the CD or the flash drive. Then you can install Windows from that device or, when you first boot, there is an option to restore everything else from some other media (an external hard drive, a Windows backup, etc.)
2. Many of today’s Windows do not ship with a CD. If that is true of yours, you can find a restorable copy of Windows in a hidden partition on the hard drive. Check your owner’s manual for information on how to restore Windows from the hidden partition on the brand of computer you have. Usually, that is done by holding down some Function Key when you boot. Obviously, this method of restoring from a hidden partition will only work if the hard drive hasn’t been destroyed or replaced.
3. Download a valid copy of Windows from the Microsoft web site. You will need a different computer in order to do that. Copy that copy of Windows to your defective computer (usually on a CD or DVD disk) you are trying to rebuild. Copies of Windows downloaded from Microsoft’s web site are usually trial versions only, they expire after 30 days. However, once you get them up and running as a 30-day trial, you can enter the installation key from your old copy of Windows to convert it into a permanent copy of Windows. (You did save your installation key from your old copy of Windows, didn’t you?) This method only works if you are re-installing the exact same version of Windows as your original copy, such as Windows Home Edition or Windows Pro.
4. The better backup programs DO make bootable backups. One that I have used is BounceBack. With that program, you can boot from the BounceBack backup and re-install EVERYTHING, including the operating system, the Windows Registry, hidden files, the hard drive’s boot record, all your applications, and all your data. I know there are a few other backup programs that will do the same thing but I do not have a list of all of them. Any of those programs can save you a lot of time, possibly days, when you need to restore everything.
In addition, in large corporate offices, most Windows computers can be restored by booting them up from a disk image stored on a network server someplace. However, that method isn’t practical for most home users.
LikeLike
If the external hard drive is plugged into your computer all the time, do you have to close it before you shut down the computer? I normally shut down my computer every night.
LikeLike
—> If the external hard drive is plugged into your computer all the time
I plugged the external hard drive in when the desktop computer was brand-new. It has remained plugged in ever since. I always have external USB hard drives plugged into all the desktop computers I have owned in recent years and then make backups to those to the external drives (and more backups to the cloud for insurance purposes). I don’t always do that to laptop computers, however. (All my data files are automatically copied from the laptops to the desktops and vice versa anyway.)
I do not have to manually open or close any disk drives as long as I use the computer’s normal shutdown method to power off. However, I know that many other people simply power off their Windows or Macintosh computers without doing a normal Windows or Macintosh shutdown command first. That’s always high risk. All computer users should always use the operating system’s shut down command in order to avoid potential problems.
LikeLike
That offsite one is so important as much as possible, I keep thinking about the people in the floods and fires, losing homes & materials.
LikeLike
What’s the difference between services such as Carbonite and Backblaze and the backups that you did, such as Time Machine?
LikeLike
The forced security updates for the chips due to Spectre, etc., are causing crashes for many devices including Apple devices. I would check the news for more advice on this issue as your restoration could crash again.
Thanks.
LikeLike
—> What’s the difference between services such as Carbonite and Backblaze and the backups that you did, such as Time Machine?
All three are competitors to each other and perform more or less the same functions but with some significant differences.
Time Machine is free of charge and is for Macintosh only. It is included free on every Macintosh sold and is very easy to configure. All you have to do is enable it and plug in an external hard drive. It only backs up to local hard drives. Time Machine by itself will not store backed up files in the cloud although there are some “back door methods” of making it store things in the cloud. (I don’t use any of the “back door methods.”) Time Machine can back up EVERYTHING, including data files, the operating system, all installed applications, hidden files, the hard drive’s boot records, and more. If your hard drive ruins everything or if the hard drive is replaced, just boot the computer up in Time Machine and tell it to restore EVERYTHING. It then runs automatically and a few hours later you have an exact copy of the hard drive(s) you were using before the crash. It can also restore files and folders one at a time, if needed. Not bad for a FREE program!
Carbonite costs a monthly fee, is available for both Windows and Macintosh, and is designed primarily for backing up data files to the cloud. However, there are different versions of Carbonite and each version has different capabilities. The basic (cheapest) versions of Carbonite won’t back up the operating system, hidden files, the disk drive’s boot record, the Windows Registry, or other items needed to perform a COMPLETE RESTORE after a hard drive is replaced or re-formatted. As a result, if you have to replace a disk or re-format the drive. you first must first use other methods (not Carbonite) to re-install the operating system and then all the programs you have been using. (You did keep all your disks, right? Even the operating system disk?) That might take a day or longer. Then you are ready to use Carbonite to restore your data files. Carbonite also sells Carbonite Safe Server Backup which DOES back up more files but it is expensive and I doubt if any home users will purchase that version. Details may be found at: https://www.carbonite.com/backup-software/combined-faq-page/
Backblaze is an excellent program (in my opinion) for backing up all sorts of things to the cloud. It costs a monthly fee and is available for both Windows and Macintosh. It has many options. If you configure Backblaze properly, it will back up data files, the operating system, all installed applications, hidden files, the hard drive’s boot records, and more. See https://www.digitalcitizen.life/windows-backup-how-it-works-and-how-create-system-image for the details. It is a very powerful program. The only downsides of Backblaze I can think of is that (1.) it costs money and (2.) you probably need to spend some time reading the instructions to select the options that you want. But I like Backblaze (even though I am not using it these days).
LikeLike
—> I would check the news for more advice on this issue as your restoration could crash again.
Apple has already issued an update which solves the problem with the Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities. See https://www.macrumors.com/2018/01/08/macos-high-sierra-10-13-2-spectre-fix/ for the details. That update was already installed in my iMac before the hard drive problem this weekend. I would always advise all Macintosh owners to do the same: install all the Macintosh updates as soon as they are released.
LikeLike