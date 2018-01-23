Know Your Roots, For Your Health’s Sake

People research their family trees for a variety of reasons. Perhaps one of the most important reasons is to help each person maintain good health.

If your ancestors died of a particular medical problem, there is a chance that you will develop the same problem. Knowing the causes of death of your forebears does not automatically mean that you will have the same problems, but it at least makes you aware of the inherited possibilities. There is a strong possibility that you could improve your own health and possibly extend your life and the lives of your loved ones by analyzing the medical problems that run in your family.

Sharon West is a registered nurse and a genealogist. She has published an article explaining why you should find the causes of death of at least the last few generations of your ancestors. The article may be found in the Citizen Times (a newspaper in Asheville, North Carolina) web site at: http://avlne.ws/2rA6AnS.