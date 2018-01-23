New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of January 22, 2018

The following announcement was written by the folks at FamilySearch:

Looking for your ancestors? FamilySearch published millions of free records from around the world this week, including Argentina, California, Colombia, Denmark, El Salvador, England Georgia, Liberia, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Peru, Portugal, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the United States, Utah, and Venezuela. Search these new free records by clicking on the collection links below or search over 5 billion free records at  FamilySearch.

Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

Comments

Argentina, Santa Fe, Catholic Church Records, 1634-1975

83,718

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994

667,208

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Colombia, Diocese of Barranquilla, Catholic Church Records, 1808-1985

171,436

0

New indexed records collection

Denmark, Military Conscription Rolls, 1789-1792

71,120

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

El Salvador Civil Registration, 1704-2001

195,242

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

England, Derbyshire, Church of England Parish Registers, 1537-1918

641,206

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

England, Warwickshire, Parish Registers, 1535-1984

1,106,393

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Georgia, Reconstruction Registration Oath Books, 1867-1868

174,149

0

New indexed records collection

Liberia, Marriage Records, 1912-2015

26,737

24,406

Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

Massachusetts, Naturalization Records, 1906-1917

92,745

71,908

New indexed records and images collection

Missouri State and Territorial Census Records, 1732-1933

16,190

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

New Hampshire, United States Naturalization Records, 1906-1993

7,296

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

New York Book Indexes to Passenger Lists, 1906-1942

1,611,859

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Peru, Lima, Civil Registration, 1874-1996

273,490

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Portugal, Coimbra, Civil Registration, 1893-1980

1,164

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Portugal, Portalegre, Catholic Church Records, 1859-1911

1,845

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Slovenia, Ljubljana, Funeral Accounts, 1937-1970

4,842

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

South Africa, Dutch Reformed Church Records (Stellenbosch Archive), 1690-2011

6,579

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955

69,815

0

New indexed records collection

South Africa, Register of Slaves, 1762-1838

146,736

0

New indexed records collection

Spain, Diocese of Cartagena, Catholic Church Records, 1503-1969

136,900

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Sweden, Örebro Church Records, 1613-1918; index 1635-1860

35,353

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States, Virgin Islands Index to Passenger Arrivals, 1906-1947

31,644

0

New indexed records collection

Utah Mormon Pioneer Overland Travel Database, 1847-1868

133

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Venezuela, Catholic Church Records, 1577-1995

83,040

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

About FamilySearch.org

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

