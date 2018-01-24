Eric Shoup Appointed As CEO of Peerspace

January 24, 2018

Many people in the genealogy businesses know Eric Shoup. He spent six years leading Ancestry’s product team as Chief Product Officer. His friends and former co-workers will be interested to learn that Eric has a new position: CEO of Peerspace, a company that helps businesses to rent out their location or office to other businesses or individuals.

According to Peerspace’s announcement: “Shoup joins Peerspace with over twenty years of experience building products and growing tech businesses. Most recently, Shoup served as COO of Scribd and previously spent six years leading Ancestry’s product team as Chief Product Officer. Prior to that, he spent five years at eBay, where he had responsibility for several of eBay’s marketplace products.”

You can read more at: http://prn.to/2E71r9J.

Eric’s LinkedIn page is available at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/eshoup while his Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/eshoup.

