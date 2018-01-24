Journalist/Genealogist Takes on Trump’s Hard-line Immigration Advisers with Their Own Genealogy

· January 24, 2018 · Current Affairs · 4 Comments

The present administration in Washington is working hard to tighten the requirements for immigration to the United States. It is interesting to learn that many of the people who are advocating such restrictions would not be American citizens themselves if similar regulations had been in effect years ago when their own ancestors immigrated. In fact, under Trump’s proposed immigration rules, his own grandfather likely wouldn’t have been allowed into the country.

Jennifer Mendelsohn traced the family histories of Trump and many of his team’s members. This is a trending news story this week and you can find dozens of online stories about it by beginning at: http://bit.ly/2DA6QF7.

In addition, a video from MSNBC is also available at: http://on.msnbc.com/2DAhUG7.

4 Comments

Glenn January 24, 2018 at 1:35 pm

What many do not say is Trump and others came to the US legally. It is comparing apples and oranges.

Like

Reply
JUSTIN SWANSTROM January 24, 2018 at 2:41 pm

Silliness. Do we tar people with the sins of their ancestors? This is like saying that if I have an ancestor who fought for the Confederacy it’s okay to mock me for anti-Confederate views.

Like

Reply

