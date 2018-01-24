TheGenealogist Releases More than 5 Million U.S. Records

The following announcement was written by the folks at TheGenealogist:

TheGenealogist has added over 5 Million passenger records to their US records, featuring people that migrated to the USA between 1834 to 1900. The mass movement of people from one country to another isn’t a new thing. The motivation can be economic, political upheaval or religious persecution.

The data covers:

3,956,780 German passengers who arrived in the United States between 1850 and 1897

836,122 Italians immigrating into the USA between 1855 – 1900

522,638 Russians who emigrated to America from 1834 to 1897

Most were drawn to the U.S.A by the attractions of land and religious freedom, after being forced to leave Europe by shortages of land and religious or political oppression.

“From the Old to the New World” shows German emigrants boarding a steamer in Hamburg, Germany, to come to America. Image published in Harper’s Weekly, (New York) November 7, 1874 (Public Domain).

