Legacy Tree Genealogists to Sponsor DNA Innovation Contest at RootsTech

The following announcement was written by the folks at Legacy Tree Genealogists:

Legacy Tree Genealogists, the world’s highest-rated genealogy research firm, will be a sponsor of the upcoming DNA Innovation Contest at RootsTech. Additionally, Legacy Tree’s Senior Genetic Genealogist, Paul Woodbury, has been invited to participate as a panel judge to assist in determining the winning entry.

“I’m honored to have been invited to participate in this capacity,” said Woodbury. “At Legacy Tree we embrace evolving technology in the genealogy sphere, and anything we can do to be a catalyst to support the DNA community, cultivate innovation and inspire others to do the same is something we want to be involved in.”

The contest, open to innovators, entrepreneurs, businesses and non-profits across the country and globe, offers $50,000 in cash and services to winning innovators and entrepreneurs whose solutions improve the use and reliability of DNA methods and research. Applications to the contest can be submitted now through February 20, 2018 at http://www.growutah.com/centrum/dna.

Leveraging Utah’s leading expertise in DNA technologies, the contest fosters innovations that will improve the use of DNA data in the fields of ancestral history, personal history and family health history. Managed by Grow Utah, a Utah based non-profit that promotes innovation to drive entrepreneurship and business growth, all innovators across the country are invited to step up and bring their best and brightest ideas.

Innovations may include those that improve the collection process of individual DNA, testing and processing of DNA, accuracy of DNA results, interpretation of DNA results, visualization of DNA data, cross collaboration with various DNA testing methodologies, interpretation of results, and any product which in general improves the overall usefulness and adoption of DNA based technologies and methodologies.

“Utah is recognized for its pioneering research in DNA and our on-going technology development in this field,” said T Craig Bott- CEO and President of Grow Utah. “The uses of DNA are exploding, particularly in ancestral research where genealogical brick walls are coming down because of new DNA discoveries.”

He continued, “This and the added prospect of improving our own health through global family insights made possible by DNA are simply astounding. It just seems right that Utah should host such a contest.”

Dedicated to promoting innovation in genealogical technologies, RootsTech will be the site of the DNA Innovation Contest judging and awards event, taking place in Salt Lake City on February 28, 2018. In addition, finalists and winners of the contest will exhibit at the Innovation Alley at RootsTech over the four days of the conference from February 28 through March 3.

“We believe in the value that innovators bring to the work of family history,” said Jen Allen, RootsTech Director. “Over 20,000 people attend RootsTech each year. And a highlight for them is to see the latest innovations that help this important work. DNA has taken our industry by storm offering the marvelous potential of establishing links across the generations and throughout the world. The DNA Innovation Contest continues our emphasis on fostering and showcasing the leading technologies that will impact our family history work in the coming years.”