Michigan State University Receives $1.5 Million Grant To Build Slave Trade Database

Michigan State University, supported by nearly $1.5 million from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, will create a unique online data hub that will change the way scholars and the public understand African slavery.

By linking data collections from multiple universities, the website will allow people to search millions of pieces of slave data to identify enslaved individuals and their descendants from a central source. Users can also run analyses of enslaved populations and create maps, charts and graphics.

The project, called Enslaved: The People of the Historic Slave Trade, is funded by a $1.47 million grant from the Mellon Foundation.

