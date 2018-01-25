The Body of Boris Johnson’s Great-Great-Great-Great-Great-Great-Great-Grandmother is Identified by DNA

Boris Johnson is the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and also is a Member of Parliament. He previously was the Mayor of London. Now a skeleton unearthed in a church in Basel, Switzerland, has been identified as one of his ancestors. DNA experts have finally revealed the woman is Anna Catharina Bischoff, a member of the wealthy Basel family the Bischoffs. There is evidence that the lady probably died of syphillis.

The Foreign Secretary said he was ‘excited’ to hear that the unknown mummy, discovered four decades ago, has now been identified as his ‘late great grand ‘mummy”.

Mr Johnson tweeted: ‘Very excited to hear about my late great grand ‘mummy’ – a pioneer in sexual health care. Very proud.’

You can read more in an article by Lara Keayin the DailyMail web site at: http://dailym.ai/2DFcp9t.