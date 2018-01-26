Bruce Harrison, R.I.P.

The genealogy world has lost another of our prolific authors and publishers. Bruce Harrison passed away several months ago although I only learned of his passing this week.

Along with Kristine, his wife and business partner, Bruce Harrison was the founder of Millisecond Publishing Company. He was the indefatigable developer of the Family Forest CDs, a collection of family histories of celebrities, politicians, historical figures, etc.

He and Kristine published detailed family connections of notable people throughout history and up to modern times. Many genealogists discovered their family connections to kings, queens, presidents, athletes, and to Hollywood movie stars, thanks to the products produced by the Harrisons. The products obviously were a labor of love for the Harrisons.

The books and CDs produced by the Harrisons did not limit themselves to only ancestors and descendants. The information included thousands of aunts, uncles, cousins and more distant relatives over a span of centuries. It would not be unusual to find thousands of cousins in many of the Family Forest books and CDs. For instance, the report for George Bush lists more than 4,000 relatives.

You can read my past reviews of some of the Family Forest products by starting at: http://bit.ly/2nehPNC.

A 3-sentence announcement of his death may be found at: http://obits.staradvertiser.com/2017/07/30/bruce-herbert-harrison/.

Millisecond Publishing’s Family Forest web site is still operational at: https://familyforest.com.

Bruce leaves behind his widow, Kristine Harrison.