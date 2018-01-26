Findmypast Adds New Records Available To Search

The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

There are over 2.1 million new records available to search this Findmypast Friday, including;

Texas, Laredo Arrival Manifests 1903-1955 Image Browse

Explore images of arrival manifests from Laredo, Texas containing over 1.3 million records. This collection corresponds to National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) publication A3437: Manifests of Statistical and Nonstatistical Alien Arrivals at Laredo, Texas, May 1903-April 1955. From these records, you can discover such details as names, ages, nationalities, and physical descriptions. This collection has been obtained from FamilySearch.

Idaho, Southeast Counties Obituaries 1864-2007 Image Browse

Explore images of obituaries collected and printed in various Idaho newspapers. The collection contains over 9,000 records and is not confined to deaths that occurred in Idaho as obituaries of native Idahoans who died out of state were sent in to Idaho newspapers and are also included. Discover biographical details including key dates and events. The images in this browse have been obtained from FamilySearch.

British Armed Forces and Overseas Births and Baptisms

Over 92,000 records have been added to our collection of British overseas Births and Baptisms. This collection brings together records held by the General Register Office and The National Archives in one search and consists of birth records of children born to those working within the armed forces, merchant navy, and consular forces, as well as, civilian ship passengers.

With each result, you will be given a transcript with the vital details recorded from the original source. Many results will also give you an image of the original record. The collection will enable you to uncover your ancestor’s birth date, birth place, baptism date, parent’s names, father’s occupation and organisation.

British Armed Forces and Overseas Banns and Marriages

Did your ancestor get married while stationed abroad or at sea? Search through over 35,000 new additions and discover marriages pertaining to military personnel, British Consul staff, and other British nationals working overseas. Records will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s birth year, banns year, marriage year, marriage place, occupation, organisation, marital status, father’s name, father’s occupation, the names of witnesses and spouse’s details.

British Armed Forces and Overseas Deaths and Burials

Search over 193,000 records to uncover the details of members of the British armed forces who died while serving their country overseas, British civilians who died while travelling or working overseas, and individuals, including seamen, who died at sea. Records will reveal your ancestor’s birth year, death year, burial date and location

British Armed Forces and Overseas Browse

The new additions above have also been added to our British Armed Forces and Overseas Browse. Browse through thousands of records from The National Archives related to births, marriages, and deaths of British civilians and members of the armed forces.

Hertfordshire baptisms

Over 87,000 records have been added to our collection of Hertfordshire parish baptisms. Each result includes a digitised image of the original record book and a transcript for the individual entry. Transcripts will list the year and location of your ancestor’s baptism, the names of their parents and their father’s occupation. Images may include additional notes.

Hertfordshire Banns & Marriages

Nearly 62,000 records have been added to our collection of Hertfordshire parish marriages. Transcripts will list the name of bride and groom, the date of their first banns reading, the date of their marriage, their respective ages, and the names of their fathers. Images can include considerably more detail including their marital status, occupations, fathers’ occupations, their residence at time of marriage, the names of any witnesses and the officiating Minister. You may even be able to see your ancestors’ signatures.

Hertfordshire burials

Over 66,000 records have been added to the collection. Dating as far back as the 1400s, these records will reveal your ancestors burial date, age at death and burial place. Each record includes a digitised image of the original document and a transcript. Images may reveal additional details such as your ancestor’s residence, grave location, notes on the circumstances surrounding their deaths and the name of the Minister who conducted their funeral.

Hertfordshire Parish Record Browse

Browse through over 16,000 additional images of baptism, marriage, and burial records from the English county of Hertfordshire. Findmypast’s browse feature allows you to look through the Hertfordshire parish record books from cover to cover.

Yorkshire Memorial Inscriptions

Over 8,000 new records have been added to our collection of Yorkshire Monumental Inscriptions. The new additions cover cemeteries in Rawmarsh, Thorpe Hesley and Treeton. The detail in each transcript will vary depending on the age of the memorial and which family history society created the record. Most will include a combination of your ancestor’s birth year, death year, memorial location, inscription and a brief description of the monument.

Northumberland & Durham Monumental Inscriptions

Over 30,000 records covering 26 burial sites have been added to our collection of Northumberland & Durham Monumental Inscriptions. Each record includes a transcript of the original source material. The amount of information listed may vary due to the age and legibility of the monument. Most will include a combination of your ancestor’s birth date, burial year, burial place, death date, denomination, inscription and even the type of stone that was used.

British Newspapers

Over 3 million new articles as well as 11 brand new titles have been added to our collection of historical British Newspapers.

The new titles include;