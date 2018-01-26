Do you know how many ancestors you have? Of course not. Let’s simplify the question: How many ancestors do you have in the past one thousand years? Many people do not know the answer to that question. Care to guess? (The answer is given below but please don’t peek just yet.)
The number of ancestors is simple to calculate as it is a simple mathematical progression: every person has two parents, four grandparents, eight great-grandparents, sixteen great-great-grandparents and so on. The number doubles with each generation. As you go back in years, the numbers soon become very large.
For this example, I have assumed that a new generation appears on an average of every twenty-five years:
Number of Ancestors
|Generation Number
|# of Years Before Your Birth
|Number of ancestors in that generation
|Total ancestors (this generation plus all later generations)
|1
|-25
|2
|2
|2
|-50
|4
|6
|3
|-75
|8
|14
|4
|-100
|16
|30
|5
|-125
|32
|62
|6
|-150
|64
|126
|7
|-175
|128
|254
|8
|-200
|256
|510
|9
|-225
|512
|1,022
|10
|-250
|1,024
|2,046
|11
|-275
|2,048
|4,094
|12
|-300
|4,096
|8,190
|13
|-325
|8,192
|16,382
|14
|-350
|16,384
|32,766
|15
|-375
|32,768
|65,534
|16
|-400
|65,536
|131,070
|17
|-425
|131,072
|262,142
|18
|-450
|262,144
|524,286
|19
|-475
|524,288
|1,048,574
|20
|-500
|1,048,576
|2,097,150
|21
|-525
|2,097,152
|4,194,302
|22
|-550
|4,194,304
|8,388,606
|23
|-575
|8,388,608
|16,777,214
|24
|-600
|16,777,216
|33,554,430
|25
|-625
|33,554,432
|67,108,862
|26
|-650
|67,108,864
|134,217,726
|27
|-675
|134,217,728
|268,435,454
|28
|-700
|268,435,456
|536,870,910
|29
|-725
|536,870,912
|1,073,741,822
|30
|-750
|1,073,741,824
|2,147,483,646
|31
|-775
|2,147,483,648
|4,294,967,294
|32
|-800
|4,294,967,296
|8,589,934,590
|33
|-825
|8,589,934,592
|17,179,869,182
|34
|-850
|17,179,869,184
|34,359,738,366
|35
|-875
|34,359,738,368
|68,719,476,734
|36
|-900
|68,719,476,736
|137,438,953,470
|37
|-925
|137,438,953,472
|274,877,906,942
|38
|-950
|274,877,906,944
|549,755,813,886
|39
|-975
|549,755,813,888
|1,099,511,627,774
|40
|-1000
|1,099,511,627,776
|2,199,023,255,550
Answer to the earlier question: If we assume that there is a new generation every twenty-five years, an ancestor born 1,000 years before you would be 40 generations removed from you. You would have 2,199,023,255,550 (that’s 2 trillion, 199 billion, 23 million, 255 thousand, 550) unique ancestors born in the previous 40 generations, assuming no overlap (that is, none of your ancestors were cousins to other ancestors).
1,000 years doesn’t even take you back to the years in which Charlemagne lived! (April 2, 742 AD to January 28, 814 AD)
Now, how many ancestors have you had in the past 10,000 years? 100,000 years? I’ll leave it to you to figure out the mathematics involved. However, the answers obviously are huge numbers!
There is but one problem: all of these numbers are far more than the total number of people who ever lived on the face of the earth.
The reality is that all families can find lots of cousins somewhere in the limbs of the family tree, resulting in the same ancestor(s) showing up in multiple places in the pedigree charts. Ask anyone who has done French-Canadian genealogy or has researched any families that lived for generations in one small village almost anyplace on earth.
Obviously, you and everyone else have cousin marriages in your ancestry, resulting in individual ancestors showing up in multiple places in your family tree.
