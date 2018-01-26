New Historical Records Added to MyHeritage.com in January 2018

The folks at MyHeritage have obviously been busy! There have been many new additions to the genealogy web site’s online records within the past month. The collections include U.S. Yearbooks, newspapers from Indiana, Pennsylvania and Ohio, over 38.5 million new records added to Sweden Household Examination Books, the Germany Minority Census from 1939 as well as naturalization applications in Mandatory Palestine from 1937 to 1947.

Most of this content is exclusive to MyHeritage and cannot be found on any other major genealogy service. Here’s a brief amount of information about each collection (longer and more detailed information may be found at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2018/01/new-historical-records-added-in-january-2018/):

U.S. Yearbooks, 1890-1979: One of the largest collections of digitized US yearbooks in existence, providing genealogical coverage of individuals who went to high schools throughout a period of 90 years.

Indiana Newspapers, 1847-2009: A compendium of newspapers published in various cities and towns in the state of Indiana from the 1840s until 2009.

Pennsylvania Newspapers, 1795-2009: As above, for the state of Pennsylvania, from the 1790s until 2009.

Ohio Newspapers, 1793-2009: As above, for the state of Ohio.

Sweden Household Examination Books, 1920-1930, 1860-1880: A primary source for researching the lives of individuals and families throughout the Parishes of Sweden, from the late 1600’s until modern times. We extended our existing collection by adding the years 1920-1930 and 1860-1880. The new records are not available anywhere else.

German Minority Census, 1939: Contains the names of all individuals listed in the 1939 census of Germany who lived in a household where at least one person in the household had a Jewish grandparent.

Mandatory Palestine Naturalization Applications, 1937-1947: A unique compilation of records documenting the efforts of individuals, to establish citizenship in Mandatory Palestine, which was under British administration at the time.

Searching is free. A Data or Complete subscription is required to view the records.

Keep an eye out for Record Matches! MyHeritage’s Record Matching technology will automatically find relevant historical records for people in your family tree.

Again, you can read longer and more detailed descriptions of each record set, along with links to each record collection, in the MyHeritage blog post at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2018/01/new-historical-records-added-in-january-2018.