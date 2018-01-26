The Humorous Obituary of Terry Ward

· January 26, 2018 · Humor, People · One Comment

I admire this man’s lifestyle. Terry Ward of DeMotte, Indiana, passed away January 23, 2018. I don’t know who wrote his obituary but, whoever it was, that person has a sense of humor. Amongst other things, the obituary states:

“Terry Wayne Ward, age 71, of DeMotte, IN, escaped this mortal realm on Tuesday, January 23rd, 2018, leaving behind 32 jars of Miracle Whip, 17 boxes of Hamburger Helper and multitudes of other random items that would prove helpful in the event of a zombie apocalypse.”

“Terry died knowing that The Blues Brothers was the best movie ever, (young) Clint Eastwood was the baddest-ass man on the planet, and hot sauce can be added to absolutely any food.”

There’s more… a lot more. You can read Terry Ward’s obituary in the Geisen Funeral Home’s web site at: http://bit.ly/2rHltF8.

My thanks to newsletter reader Phil Roberts for telling me about this obituary.

MJ Dirks January 26, 2018 at 12:23 pm

Loved this obituary. Terry Ward was obviously an exceptional man. He was his own person. Since I have “Wards” in my family, we could be distant relatives way back somewhere. And they were avid hunters & fishermen. I lost my husband of 57 yrs.(the love of my life) a year ago last Dec. My condolences to Mr. Ward’s family.

