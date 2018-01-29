Alison Hare and Nancy Peters to Succeed NGSQ Editors Tom Jones and Melinde Lutz Byrne in 2019

The following announcement was written by the (U.S.) National Genealogical Society:

FALLS CHURCH, VA, 29 JANUARY 2018—The National Genealogical Society (NGS) has named Alison Hare, CG®, and Nancy A. Peters, CG, CGLSM, as co-editors of its National Genealogical Society Quarterly (NGSQ) beginning with the March 2019 issue. They take the reins of editorial responsibility for this prestigious publication from retiring editors Thomas W. Jones, PhD, CG, CGL, FASG, FNGS, FUGA, and Melinde Lutz Byrne, CG, FASG, who will continue as co-editors through the publication of the December 2018 issue.

“NGS is profoundly grateful to Tom and Melinde, who have served as co-editors since 2002 and 2006, respectively,” said NGS President Ben Spratling, JD. “During their tenure, they ensured that NGSQ maintained the highest standards of scholarly articles, including genealogies, case studies, essays on new methodology, and critical book reviews. I know that Tom and Melinde share the NGS Board’s enthusiasm in welcoming Nancy and Alison as the journal’s incoming co-editors.”

Nancy Peters, of Aiken, South Carolina, serves as a trustee for the Board for Certification of Genealogists (BCG) and is the editor of its newsletter, OnBoard. A full-time professional genealogist, she has conducted in-depth genealogical research to solve complex “brick wall” problems of identity and kinship for clients. Her research focused primarily in England, New York, and southeastern U.S. She has been a lecturer at the NGS Family History Conference and an instructor for the Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy and the BCG Education Fund on skillbuilding topics and genealogy standards. Her articles have appeared in NGSQ and the Utah Genealogical Association’s Crossroads magazine. When asked about her forthcoming role as co-editor of NGSQ, she said, “The journal’s leadership role in publishing quality case studies and family histories is well recognized by our community. It will be an honor to serve as its co-editor.”

Alison Hare, of Nepean, Ontario, has served as a trustee for BCG since 2009. She honed her writing and editing skills during twelve years as a journalist and as an editor for Southam News, Canada’s premier wire service. In addition to providing ad hoc editorial assistance to BCG’s OnBoard newsletter, she contributed to the revision and development of genealogical standards as a member of BCG’s standards manual committee, 2013—2014. She has lectured at several NGS Family History Conferences. Among the topics Hare presented were citations and a case study illustrating the use of the Genealogical Proof Standard. She chaired NGS’s newsletter competition in 2007 and 2008. Her professional and personal genealogical research has encompassed the United States as well as Canada, England, Ireland, and Scotland. When asked about NSGQ, she said, “NGSQ has played an important role in my personal development, inspiring me with its high quality and continual demonstration of approaches to solve genealogical problems. It is an unexpected honor to serve as its co-editor.”

Thomas W. Jones has pursued his family’s history since age fifteen. He is an award-winning genealogical researcher, writer, editor, and educator. He is also a professor emeritus at Gallaudet University, where he designed and managed graduate programs, conducted research, and taught and mentored graduate students for twenty-seven years. Jones, a former trustee and past president of BCG, has taught genealogical courses, including documentation, writing, and advanced genealogical methods at Boston University, Genealogical Research Institute of Pittsburgh, Institute on Genealogy and Historical Research, Western Institute of Genealogy, and elsewhere. He has published numerous peer-reviewed articles as well as the best-selling NGS textbooks Mastering Genealogical Proof and Mastering Genealogical Documentation. This year will mark his sixteenth year as co-editor of NGSQ. “I’ve enjoyed learning from every author and co-editor I’ve worked with,” Jones recently noted. “Helping authors ready their work for publication and to benefit NGSQ’s readership has been immensely rewarding.”

Melinde Lutz Byrne has been a genealogist, author, consultant, and editor since 1976. She has authored and co-authored thirty books and more than sixty articles as well as numerous editorials and reviews. She is the director for genealogical programs at Excelsior College and at Boston University (BU), including BU’s Essentials, its Genealogical Research Certificate Program, and the Summer Seminar Series. Drawing on her subject matter expertise in forensic genealogy, Byrne has worked with local law enforcement on “John or Jane Doe” cold cases and with estate lawyers on missing heir cases. She is a former president of the American Society of Genealogists. “In my long career as an editor,” Byrne said, “I can sincerely say that the collaboration with Dr. Jones has been my career highpoint. Our strengths and backgrounds were complementary, our discipline in tune, and the results were solid scholarship in a rapidly evolving field. Nancy and Alison will bring very similar combinations to NGSQ and will continue to provide the readership with examples of the very best in current research.”