Emily Anne Croom, R.I.P.

Emily Anne Croom was a well-known genealogy expert, a prolific author, and frequent public speaker. She passed away January 21, 2018 in Bellaire, Texas.

Emily’s interest in family history led her to write her first genealogy book, Unpuzzling Your Past. That was followed by several more books, including: The Genealogist’s Companion and Sourcebook, The Sleuth Book for Genealogists. Strategies for More Successful Family History Research, and A Genealogist’s Guide to Discovering Your African-American Ancestors which she co-wrote with Franklin Carter Smith. She also wrote numerous magazine articles that were published in some of the leading genealogy magazines.

Emily certainly left behind a first-class legacy that has helped many genealogists, especially those who are new to family history.

Emily Anne Croom’s obituary is available on the Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home‘s web site at: http://bit.ly/2nje2yl. Please note that the obituary states, “In lieu of flowers please donate to any animal shelter of your choice, especially one for Emily’s beloved cats.”