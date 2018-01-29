First Database of Burial Grounds in England and Wales to be Created

The first national database to record all the natural and manmade treasures of burial grounds, from the giant Victorian urban cemeteries to little country churchyards, is to be created with a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The grant will be announced on Monday to help record and preserve rare plants and animals in danger of extinction across most of Britain, threatened by development and modern agriculture, but still flourishing among the gravestones in an estimated 20,000 burial grounds in England and Wales.

Details may be found in an article in The Guardian at: http://bit.ly/2GqUTmV.

