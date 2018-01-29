Genealogy Inspires Georgia Man to Get Back On Bicycle to Visit Sites of His Ancestors

A scare with traffic kept D. Gordon Draves off of his bicycle for 25 years. Learning about his ancestors got him back on. For the past three summers, the 71-year-old East Point resident has embarked on ambitious bike trips in the hopes of learning about his family’s history. Even places that didn’t turn up much in the way of documentation still paid off, Draves says. “It really just feels good to follow in the footsteps of your ancestors.”

You can read an interview with D. Gordon Draves in the AJCePaper at http://bit.ly/2rIM0SB.

By the way, I have to insert a personal comment here:

The article about D. Gordon Draves hit home with me. I read it about twenty minutes after returning home from a 17-mile ride on my 3-wheel recumbent tricycle. Like the experience of D. Gordon Draves described above, I rode bicycles for many years but gave them up after some medical problems. I was lazy for several years and gained quite a bit of weight. About four years ago, I discovered 3-wheel recumbent trikes and fell in love with them. I purchased one and now try to ride it about 100 miles a week, weather permitting.

This was my first tricycle in many years!

You can see a small picture of my trike below. Click on that picture to view a larger image.

I won’t bore readers of this newsletter with my story of bicycles, tricycles, and health improvement. However, if anyone really wants to know the details, drop me an email message and I will reply, telling you how much my health improved once I started riding regularly.

I recently heard Henry Louis Gates Jr. , the host of the very popular Finding Your Roots television program on PBS, describe his 3-wheel recumbent trike. Apparently, he rides it often when he is at home. (He travels a lot.) He rides some of the same bike trails that I do in Massachusetts although I don’t recall ever meeting him while on the trail.

How important is your health? Do you like bicycles? or tricycles?