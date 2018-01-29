Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

MyHeritage Adds United States WWI Draft Registrations, 1917-1918

Facebook Users want to Continue Posting from Beyond the Grave

The Security of Your Mother’s Maiden Name

MacFamilyTree 8.1 – New CloudTree offers Collaboration and Sync

Library of Congress, Digital Public Library of America To Form New Collaboration

Fold3 Commemorates Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary with Free Access to WWII Records and Stories Honoring Living Survivors

Freedmen Bureau Celebration to be Broadcast Live on the Internet

Maine’s Alien Registry of 1940 is Available Online

Millions of New Parish Records added to the TheGenealogist

Mississippi State University Libraries Digitize Civil War Diaries and Letters

New Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

New Royal Irish Constabulary Service Records Available to Search at Findmypast

Providence (Rhode Island) Public Library opens a large Genealogical Collection to the Public

Records of (Some) Irish Soldiers Now Available Online

NGS Family History Writing Contest Nominations Are Now Being Accepted

Los Angeles to Bury 1,430 Unclaimed Deceased Bodies

What Was Your Ancestor’s Property Worth?

pCloud: Better than Dropbox?

The Myths About Chromebooks

Manufacturer Refurbished Asus Chromebook Flip C100PA

Seth Meyers’ Family History

No, Not a Professional Gynecologist!

It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy EvenIn order to read the Plus Edition newsletter, you will need to know your user name and password. If you have forgotten your user name and password, you can retrieve them at: http://www.eogn.com/amember/member.php

(+) Self-Publish Your Book and Sell it on Amazon and Elsewhere

MyHeritage CEO Gilad Japhet Tells the Stories of His Ancestors Who Were Victims of the Holocaust

How Many Ancestors Do You Have?

Journalist/Genealogist Takes on Trump’s Hard-line Immigration Advisers with Their Own Genealogy

Crowdsourcing the Transcription of Anti-Slavery Manuscripts at the Boston Public Library

The Newberry Library is Looking for Crowdsourcing Volunteers to Transcribe Continental Army Paperwork

JSTOR: the Great Online Genealogy Resource that Few Genealogists Know About

Know Your Roots, For Your Health’s Sake

Why the British Decided to Send Convicts to Australia in 1788

How MyHeritage Found a New Business in DNA

Legacy Tree Genealogists to Sponsor DNA Innovation Contest at RootsTech

The Body of Boris Johnson’s Great-Great-Great-Great-Great-Great-Great-Grandmother is Identified by DNA

Michigan State University Receives $1.5 Million Grant To Build Slave Trade Database

First Database of Burial Grounds in England and Wales to be Created

New Historical Records Added to MyHeritage.com in January 2018

TheGenealogist Releases More than 5 Million U.S. Records

Findmypast Adds New Records Available To Search

New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of January 22, 2018

What’s Coming from FamilySearch in 2018

Bruce Harrison, R.I.P.

Emily Anne Croom, R.I.P.

Alison Hare and Nancy Peters to Succeed NGSQ Editors Tom Jones and Melinde Lutz Byrne in 2019

Boston Historian and Author Honored with NEHGS Lifetime Achievement Award

Eric Shoup Appointed As CEO of Peerspace

Historical Society of Pennsylvania Announces Two Summer Genealogy Courses in Philadelphia

The Humorous Obituary of Terry Ward

Microsoft to Sell Low-Cost Chromebook Killers

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.