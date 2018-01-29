Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
(+) Self-Publish Your Book and Sell it on Amazon and Elsewhere
MyHeritage CEO Gilad Japhet Tells the Stories of His Ancestors Who Were Victims of the Holocaust
How Many Ancestors Do You Have?
Journalist/Genealogist Takes on Trump’s Hard-line Immigration Advisers with Their Own Genealogy
Crowdsourcing the Transcription of Anti-Slavery Manuscripts at the Boston Public Library
The Newberry Library is Looking for Crowdsourcing Volunteers to Transcribe Continental Army Paperwork
JSTOR: the Great Online Genealogy Resource that Few Genealogists Know About
Know Your Roots, For Your Health’s Sake
Why the British Decided to Send Convicts to Australia in 1788
How MyHeritage Found a New Business in DNA
Legacy Tree Genealogists to Sponsor DNA Innovation Contest at RootsTech
The Body of Boris Johnson’s Great-Great-Great-Great-Great-Great-Great-Grandmother is Identified by DNA
Michigan State University Receives $1.5 Million Grant To Build Slave Trade Database
First Database of Burial Grounds in England and Wales to be Created
New Historical Records Added to MyHeritage.com in January 2018
TheGenealogist Releases More than 5 Million U.S. Records
Findmypast Adds New Records Available To Search
New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of January 22, 2018
What’s Coming from FamilySearch in 2018
Bruce Harrison, R.I.P.
Emily Anne Croom, R.I.P.
Alison Hare and Nancy Peters to Succeed NGSQ Editors Tom Jones and Melinde Lutz Byrne in 2019
Boston Historian and Author Honored with NEHGS Lifetime Achievement Award
Eric Shoup Appointed As CEO of Peerspace
Historical Society of Pennsylvania Announces Two Summer Genealogy Courses in Philadelphia
The Humorous Obituary of Terry Ward
Microsoft to Sell Low-Cost Chromebook Killers
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
One Comment
Having not read the book, there does appear to be a significant event left out. Once Acadia was ceded to England, the English spent 40 years attempting to have the Acadians swear allegiance to the English Crown. They occupied strategic territory for the English and they refused to pledge allegiance as they could not see themselves fight the French. The French and the English returned on several occasions and naturally the English wanted to be assured that the Acadians would be their enemies. Looking back, there seems to have been better solutions but it was another time and world.
