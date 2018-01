In response to popular demand, Contacting DNA Matches is now available to all MyHeritage DNA users for free. This remains free for people who uploaded DNA data to MyHeritage, and, for the first time, is also free to users with MyHeritage DNA kits who do not have a subscription plan.

Details may be found in the MyHeritage Blog at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2018/01/contacting-dna-matches-is-now-free.