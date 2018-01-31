LibreOffice 6.0 Released

I have written often about the free office suite of programs called LibreOffice. (See https://duckduckgo.com/?q=site%3Aeogn.com+libreoffice&t=hg&ia=web for a list of my past articles about LibreOffice.) I have both LibreOffice and Microsoft Word installed on the computer I am using at the moment but I find LibreOffice’s word processor to be my favorite. It is easier to use than Word and is compatible with more file formats, including: .doc, .docx, .rtf, .html, .xhtml, .epub3, .odt, and a bunch of other formats as well.

LibreOffice includes a word processor (competing with Microsoft Word), a spreadsheet program (somewhat like Excel), a presentation program (similar to PowerPoint), a drawing program, a database program, and a mathematics program. LibreOffice Writer also includes such useful features as a spellchecker, a thesaurus, AutoCorrect, and hyphenation as well as a variety of templates for almost every purpose. You can also create your own templates using the wizards.

Version 6 introduces a revamped design with new table styles, improved Notebook bars, new gradients, new Elementary icons, menu and toolbar improvements, and updated motif/splash screen.

This article was written with LibreOffice 6.0.

Microsoft Office 365 subscriptions start at $70 per year for a single home user and other versions with more capabilities are more expensive. In contrast, you can get most of the same functionality, although not all of it is 100% compatible, with the FREE LibreOffice for Windows, Macintosh, Linux, and even a native app for the Chrome operating system.

Not bad for a FREE suite of programs. You can download LibreOffice at: https://www.libreoffice.org/download. You can also find an article describing “what’s new” in version 6.0 at http://bit.ly/2BIcgvT.

You can watch a video showing the new features of LibreOffice 6.0 at https://youtu.be/YHBve8v13VY or in the video player below: