The (U.S.) National Genealogical Society recently moved into new offices. The move was five miles, from Arlington to Falls Church, Virginia. The new mailing address is: 6400 Arlington Blvd., Suite 810, Falls Church, VA 22042-2318 USA. However, the telephone numbers remain the same. Tel. 703-525-0050 or 800-473-0060.

Details may be found in the NGS web site at: http://upfront.ngsgenealogy.org/2018/01/the-national-genealogical-society-has.html.