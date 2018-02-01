City University of New York has Compiled the State’s First Slavery Records Index

The New York Slavery Index, created by the John Jay College of Criminal Justice at the City University of New York (CUNY) , provides records dating back to the year 1525 all the way through the American Civil War. The database includes records, documents, narratives and other sources that identify individual enslaved people and their owners.

Visitors to the free public database can search 35,000 records related to New York state, including the names of the slave-owning senators and records of people who escaped slavery through the Underground Railroad. The goal is to deepen the understanding of slavery in New York by bringing together information that until now has been largely disconnected and difficult to access. This allows for searches that combine records from all indexed sources based on parameters such as the name of an owner, a place name, and date ranges.

The New York Slavery Records Index is available to all at no charge at: https://nyslavery.commons.gc.cuny.edu/.