Pat Gooldy, R.I.P

Pat Gooldy, well known as the owner of Ye Olde Genealogie Shoppe, passed away recently in Indianapolis and was buried 20 December 2017. There is no obituary and nothing on FindAGrave. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Gooldy.

Pat wrote a number of genealogy articles as well as at least one book: Manual for Indiana Genealogical Research. She also compiled and edited, with Charles M. Franklin, the Index to Testators of Indiana Wills to 1880.

Ray and Pat Gooldy opened Ye Olde Genealogie Shoppe in 1974, providing exhibits, lectures, classes, publications and other genealogical services. Their first major genealogical seminar was in Decatur, Illinois in 1975 and they continued to display and/or lecture at dozens of events until Ray’s death in 2002.

Pat was a retired elementary school teacher, having received her bachelor’s degree from The Unversity of Indianapolis and her master’s at Butler University.

Ye Olde Genealogie Shoppe web site is still up and running at http://www.yogs.com. However, the shopping cart is not functioning. I suspect the site will disappear before long if no one pays the bills to keep it running.