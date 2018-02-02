5 Things You Need to Know About DNA Testing for Genealogy

· February 2, 2018 · DNA · One Comment

Did you have your DNA tested and do the results confuse you? Amy Johnson Crow has some suggestions that might clear the confusion. You can read her article, 5 Things You Need to Know About DNA Testing for Genealogy, at: https://www.amyjohnsoncrow.com/dna-testing-for-genealogy.

DMW February 2, 2018 at 2:42 pm

I do not expect to receive any new ethnic information about myself via DNA testing. I have only German and Irish ancestry and it has been previously very well researched and documented. However, I am interested in keeping records of my family’s heritage, including our genetic footprint, so have gifted all my sibs with DNA testing kits. This may be a resource for their offspring if genetic information about our family is ever needed in the future, including for medical reasons, tracing missing persons or ID-ing next of kin.

