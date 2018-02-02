Fold3 Offers Free Access to its Black History Collection through the End of February

In recognition of Black History Month, Fold3 is making the records in its Black History collection available for free through the end of February. According to the Fold3 web site:

All the titles in our Black History collection contain valuable insight into the history of African-Americans, but titles that are especially rich in information include:

Danish West Indies – Slavery and Emancipation: These records cover the institution of slavery and the emancipation of slaves in the Virgin Islands during Danish rule, 1672-1917.

Amistad – Federal and Supreme Court records: Court records pertaining to the claims of salvage for the Spanish slave schooner “Amistad,” seized in 1839 by the US Navy.

American Colonization Society: Documents relating to the American Colonization Society, 1792-1964, an organization best known for its role in founding Liberia.

Board of Commissioners – Emancipation of Slaves in DC: Records of the Board of Commissioners for the Emancipation of Slaves in the District of Columbia, 1862-63.

Court Slave Records for DC: Records of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Relating to Slaves, 1851-63, including emancipation and manumission papers.

South Carolina Estate Inventories and Bills of Sale, 1732-1872: South Carolina court records relating to estate and personal assets.

Colored Troops: Compiled military service records of volunteer Union soldiers serving in various colored units in the Civil War, including the United States Colored Troops (USCT).

And more!

For more information, go to: https://blog.fold3.com/black-history-month-2018-access-black-history-records.