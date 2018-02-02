Library and Archives Canada Launches Voila, the New National Union Catalog, as part of WorldCat

The following announcement was written by Library and Archives Canada:

February 1, 2018 – Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is proud to launch Voilà, Canada’s new national union catalogue, hosted on the OCLC website. The announcement was made today to thousands of participants gathered at the Ontario Library Association Super Conference held in Toronto.

LAC has been working with the non-profit cooperative OCLC, a leader in library services, to implement a leading-edge library management system that will make the published heritage of our country more visible than ever before, and will share Canada’s culture and knowledge with the world.

The launch of Voilà, a milestone for LAC in its library renewal project, marks the completion of the migration of the national union catalogue holdings from AMICUS to OCLC. Starting today, LAC invites members of the Canadian library community to use Voilà. The new catalogue offers an intuitive interface with modern features for searching published materials located in hundreds of libraries across Canada that subscribe to OCLC services, or had their holdings migrated from AMICUS to OCLC. LAC will start enriching Voilà to provide public access to its own holdings later this year.

For more information on the project:

A new library management system to share Canada’s published documentary heritage

Questions and answers for Canadian libraries in light of LAC’s contract with OCLC