New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of February 1, 2018

Find your Mexican ancestors on FamilySearch with over 63 million new Mexico historic records published this week. There are also new collection additions for Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Czech Republic, England, France, Italy, Lesotho, Luxembourg, Maryland, New Jersey, Peru, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the United States, and Utah. Search these new free records by clicking on the collection links below or search over 5 billion free records at FamilySearch.
|
Collection
|
Indexed Records
|
Digital Images
|
Comments
|
533,711
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
291,952
|
188,034
|
Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|
Austria, Vienna, Jewish Registers of Births, Marriages, and Deaths, 1784-1911
|
44,952
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
20,620
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
98,693
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
2,316
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
326,083
|
0
|
New indexed records collection
|
17,749
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Italy, Reggio Calabria, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1784-1943
|
282
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
19,939
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
7,927
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
0
|
5,863
|
New browsable image collection.
|
996,098
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Mexico, Baja California and Baja California Sur, Civil Registration, 1860-2004
|
57,161
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
144,064
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
2,118,535
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
1,163,022
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
2,175,390
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
440,660
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
5,605,167
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
1,717,723
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
2,820,254
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
2,403,684
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
3,080,183
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
7,854,103
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
3,193,160
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
2,768,885
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
92,407
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
701,339
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
1,603,919
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
5,329,226
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
2,982,713
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
1,300,150
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
4,454
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
3,506,672
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
1,163,706
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
1,310,613
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
383,823
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
2,885,015
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
2,614,587
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
3,257,955
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
0
|
1,950
|
Added images to an existing collection
|
1,466
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
0
|
180,737
|
New browsable image collection.
|
South Africa, Cape Province, Kimberley, Probate Records of the Supreme Court, 1871-1937
|
10,094
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
South Africa, Cape Province, Probate Records of the Master of the High Court, 1834-1989
|
176,470
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
3,322
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
0
|
8,596
|
Added images to an existing collection
|
18,766
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
220,341
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States Rosters of Revolutionary War Soldiers and Sailors, 1775-1783
|
633,566
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States, Native American, Eastern Cherokee Indian Reservation Rolls, 1848-1970
|
0
|
684
|
New browsable image collection.
|
13,173
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
