New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of February 1, 2018

· February 2, 2018 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by the folks at FamilySearch:

Find your Mexican ancestors on FamilySearch with over 63 million new Mexico historic records  published this week. There are also new collection additions for Australia, AustriaBelgium, Brazil, Czech Republic, England, France, Italy, Lesotho, Luxembourg, Maryland, New Jersey, Peru, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the United States, and Utah. Search these new free records by clicking on the collection links below or search over 5 billion free records at  FamilySearch.

Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

Comments

Australia Cemetery Inscriptions, 1802-2005

533,711

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Austria, Vienna Population Cards, 1850-1896

291,952

188,034

Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

Austria, Vienna, Jewish Registers of Births, Marriages, and Deaths, 1784-1911

44,952

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Belgium, Namur, Civil Registration, 1800-1912

20,620

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Brazil, Santa Catarina, Catholic Church Records, 1714-1977

98,693

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Czech Republic Censuses and Inhabitant Registers, 1800-1990

2,316

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

England, Rutland Parish Registers, 1538-1991

326,083

0

New indexed records collection

French Polynesia, Civil Registration, 1843-1999

17,749

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy, Reggio Calabria, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1784-1943

282

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Lesotho, Evangelical Church Records, 1874-1983

19,939

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Luxembourg, Civil Registration, 1796-1941

7,927

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Maryland, Baltimore, Lock Funeral Home Records, 1936-2007

0

5,863

New browsable image collection.

Mexico, Aguascalientes, Civil Registration, 1859-1961

996,098

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Baja California and Baja California Sur, Civil Registration, 1860-2004

57,161

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Campeche, Civil Registration, 1860-1926

144,064

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Chiapas, Civil Registration, 1861-1990

2,118,535

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Chihuahua, Civil Registration, 1861-1997

1,163,022

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Coahuila, Civil Registration, 1861-1998

2,175,390

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Colima, Civil Registration, 1860-1997

440,660

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Distrito Federal, Civil Registration, 1832-2005

5,605,167

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Durango, Civil Registration, 1861-1995

1,717,723

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Guanajuato, Civil Registration, 1862-1930

2,820,254

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Guerrero, Civil Registration, 1860-1996

2,403,684

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Hidalgo, Civil Registration, 1861-1967

3,080,183

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Jalisco, Civil Registration, 1857-2000

7,854,103

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, México, Civil Registration, 1861-1941

3,193,160

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Michoacán, Civil Registration, 1859-1940

2,768,885

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Morelos, Civil Registration, 1861-1920

92,407

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Nayarit, Civil Registration, 1868-2001

701,339

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Nuevo León, Civil Registration, 1859-1962

1,603,919

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Oaxaca, Civil Registration, 1861-2002

5,329,226

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Puebla, Civil Registration, 1861-1930

2,982,713

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Querétaro, Civil Registration, 1864-2005

1,300,150

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Quintana Roo, Civil Registration, 1866-1902

4,454

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, San Luis Potosí, Civil Registration, 1859-2000

3,506,672

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Sonora, Civil Registration, 1861-1995

1,163,706

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Tamaulipas, Civil Registration, 1800-2002

1,310,613

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Tlaxcala, Civil Registration, 1867-1950

383,823

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Veracruz, Civil Registration, 1821-1949

2,885,015

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Yucatán, Civil Registration, 1860-2005

2,614,587

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Mexico, Zacatecas, Civil Registration, 1860-2000

3,257,955

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

New Jersey State Census, 1915

0

1,950

Added images to an existing collection

Peru, Amazonas, Civil Registration, 1939-1999

1,466

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Russia, Karelia Poll Tax Census (Revision Lists), 1782-1858

0

180,737

New browsable image collection.

South Africa, Cape Province, Kimberley, Probate Records of the Supreme Court, 1871-1937

10,094

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

South Africa, Cape Province, Probate Records of the Master of the High Court, 1834-1989

176,470

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Spain, Province of Barcelona, Municipal Records, 1387-1986

3,322

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Sweden, Örebro Church Records, 1613-1918; index 1635-1860

0

8,596

Added images to an existing collection

United States Passport Applications, 1795-1925

18,766

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States Revolutionary War Rolls, 1775-1783

220,341

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States Rosters of Revolutionary War Soldiers and Sailors, 1775-1783

633,566

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States, Native American, Eastern Cherokee Indian Reservation Rolls, 1848-1970

0

684

New browsable image collection.

Utah, Birth Certificates, 1903-1914

13,173

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection
Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

 

About FamilySearch.org

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

