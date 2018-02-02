New Records Added This Week to Findmypast

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are over 755,000 new records available to search this Findmypast Friday, including;

Suffragette Collection

Search our new collection of over 3,000 records from The National Archives recording the details of the women and men who supported women’s suffrage in the early 20th century. Discover your suffragette ancestor among the arrest records, parliamentary papers, watch list of over 1,300 suffragettes, personal statements, reports of force-feeding, and transcripts of speeches.

The collection brings together the stories of women of all classes who actively supported women’s suffrage by attending peaceful demonstrations and meetings, as well as committed arson attacks, window breaking, contributed to public disobedience, chalked on footpaths, and more. You will find working-class women of the factories recorded alongside aristocratic women. The records do include the names of male suffragettes who were arrested with their female comrades.

Suffragette Collection Browse

Over 50 volumes – Browse Home Office files and Police records pertaining to suffragettes spanning the years 1902 to 1919. The collection includes the following series of records from The National Archives: AR1, CRIM9, HO144, HO45, HO140, MEPO2, and MEPO3.

Durham Diocese Bishop’s Transcripts 1639-1919 Image Browse

Browse through over 900 bishop’s transcripts from the Durham diocese. The diocese’s boundaries will have changed over time, and included in this collection are records from Cumberland, Durham, Northumberland, and Yorkshire counties. From these records, you can discover key dates of vital events in your ancestor’s life, such as marriage and burial dates. You may also discover such details as your ancestor’s spouse’s name, age, and abode.

Durham Diocese, Calendar Of Marriage Bonds & Allegations 1594-1815 Image Browse

This browse-only collection contains name indexes of prospective brides and grooms, place indexes, and marriage abstracts. From these records, you can discover the couple’s names, marital statuses, ages, occupations, and residences.

United States, Union Provost Marshal Files Of Individual Civilians, 1861-1866 Browse

Browse through 300 files from the Union Provost Marshal created during the Civil War. These records provide a wide array of information on topics such as deserters, civilians suspected of disloyalty, civilian passage through military zones, and Confederate spies. The Provost Marshal acted as the military police for the Union Army. These records pertain to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) publication M345. This collection has been obtained from FamilySearch.

United States, Union Provost Marshal Files, 1861-1866 Browse

Browse through 94 volumes of records of Confederate prisoners of war during the American Civil War spanning the years 1861 to 1865. The majority of these volumes comes from the War Department’s Office of the Commissary General of Prisoners. Some volumes were obtained from the Surgeon General’s Office and others from army commands and individual prison camps.

United States, Records Of Confederate Prisoners Of War, 1861-1865 Browse

Browse 149 registers from the War Department’s Office of the Commissary General of Prisoners may include such details as name, rank, regiment, county and state, and where and when captured, as well as whether an individual was discharged, exchanged, or transferred. The records contained in this collection are mainly registers, which may include such details as name, rank, regiment, county and state, and where and when captured, as well as whether an individual was discharged, exchanged, or transferred. These records pertain to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) publication M598. This collection has been obtained from FamilySearch.

PERiodical Source Index

In total, 73,516 new images and 10,386 new articles have been added to the index this month. The new additions have been added to the following six titles;