38th IAJGS International Conference on Jewish Genealogy Set in Warsaw

The following announcement was written by the International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies:

The 38th IAJGS International Conference on Jewish Genealogy will take place in Warsaw, Poland, Aug. 5-10, 2018 (Sunday through Friday) at the Hilton Warsaw Hotel and Convention Centre. This will be the first IAJGS conference to be held in Central or Eastern Europe. Presenters from at least 20 countries on 5 continents have already submitted proposed lectures and English will be the official language of the conference.

“In addition to the many features of our annual conferences, this special location will provide participants an opportunity to tour places where many of their ancestors lived,” said Ken Bravo, IAJGS president from Cleveland, Ohio.

Among features of the Warsaw conference will be:

More than 150 lectures, panel discussions and workshops focusing on genealogy methodology, available archival resources, and the history of all Jewish communities with special emphasis on the Jews of Central and Eastern Europe

Presentations aimed at all genealogists – from “first-timers” to conference veterans

An innovative “resource village” combining a traditional Venders Exhibit Hall and Resource Room with genealogy experts, mentors, archivists, local NGO’s and craftspeople for a one-stop research experience at the conference site

Opportunities for one-on-one conversations with archivists from Europe including Poland and Lithuania

Networking via popular Special Interest Group (SIG) and Birds of a Feather (BOF) meetings and luncheons

Special “Welcome to Warsaw activities on Sunday, August 5, 2018 including walking tours of the city and introductory lectures

In-depth DNA workshops

Tours of Poland’s rich Jewish history and visits to Holocaust memorial sites before and after the conference

The conference is co-hosted by POLIN Museum of the History of the Polish Jews and The Emanuel Ringelblum Jewish Historical Institute of Warsaw. Each of these organizations has a permanent exhibition of interest to conference attendees and will be on site at the conference hotel to share their expertise, databases and hospitality with registered conference attendees.

The Conference is planned in close cooperation with the Polish State Archives, whose resources include records from the current and former Polish territories. Their holdings include vital information for towns now in Poland, Germany, Lithuania, Belarus and Ukraine – including the former empires of Prussia, Russia and Austro-Hungary. And they will bring archivists and examples of their special collections to the Resource Village at the Hilton.

Lead co-chair of the Conference is Robinn Magid, a retired Management Consultant from Berkeley, California who has over 25 years of experience in Jewish Genealogy research. Robinn is a frequent speaker at the IAJGS conferences and various American Jewish Genealogical Societies. Her leadership as a board member for Jewish Records Indexing – Poland (JRI-Poland.org) earned her a city medal in 2017 for inspiring the cultural identity of her family’s home town of Lublin, Poland as part of the 700th birthday celebration of that city.

“I’ve been to 20 of the past 23 IAJGS conferences,” says Robinn, “And this one is historic because it’s the first one in the Eastern European lands of our wandering ancestors. The Warsaw Conference will allow us to showcase the experts and resources that still exist in these places. Our Jewish Genealogy scholarship revives the names of those who perished in the Holocaust, and uncovers not only how our relatives died, but how our families lived in these ancient, amazing communities.”

“I’ve been lucky enough to visit Poland seven times in my life so far,” Magid says. “What I’ve learned is that even in places where we believe ‘everything has been destroyed’, there are breadcrumbs of our past waiting to be rediscovered, and kind, knowledgeable people whose ancestors were our neighbors. It’s a terrific feeling to walk in our ancestors’ moccasins.”

Registration for the IAJGS Warsaw Conference is now open. Visit our conference website at: www.iajgs2018.org for more information and to register for the conference. Registration for hotel rooms is not yet available, but the link to the Hilton registration will be announced soon. On-going news updates will also be posted on our closed Facebook group and on other traditional Jewish Genealogy discussion groups.

The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies (IAJGS) is an umbrella organization of more than 75 Jewish genealogical organizations worldwide offering the world of Jewish ancestry where you live. The IAJGS coordinates and organizes activities such as the annual IAJGS International Conference on Jewish Genealogy and provides a unified voice as the spokesperson on behalf of its members. The IAJGS’s vision is of a worldwide network of effective and respected community-enabling people to succeed in researching Jewish ancestry and heritage. Find IAJGS at: www.iajgs.org and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iajgsjewishgenealogy.