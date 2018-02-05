All Digital Collections at the Swedish National Archives are now FREE to Search and View

The Swedish National Archives has made an announcement at http://bit.ly/2EliiYU that will please many Swedish descendants:

Digital collections now free!

From 1 February 2018 all digital collections at the Swedish National Archives are free to search and view. You will find more than 100 million digitised archival records in the Digital Research Room.

You can read more (in Swedish) at: https://sok.riksarkivet.se/om-soktjansten?infosida=fri-tillgang.

My thanks to newsletter reader Larry Parker for telling me about the new free access.