“AN IN-BRIEF GUIDE TO NEW YORK GENEALOGY” BY LARRY NAUKAM

Larry Naukam holds degrees in Geography, Library Science, and Divinity. For more than 30 years he has worked in libraries and information centers, using various techniques and technologies to enhance access to historical materials. As technologies have developed he has used them to make collections more accessible for students and researchers.

An extremely important item to remember about research in New York State is that there is New York City, and the rest of the state. Many vital and other records concerning the five counties which comprise today’s New York City itself are not kept in other parts of the state. European settlements in the eastern and southeastern part of the state date from the early 1600’s, while parts of the western area were not fully established until the 1860’s. New York has mandated historians at the village, town, city, county and state level since the early 1920s.

