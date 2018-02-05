Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) Why We All Need to Ignore Our Old Ideas about Filing Systems

5 Things You Need to Know About DNA Testing for Genealogy

Contacting DNA Matches is Now Free on MyHeritage

Good Morning Britain Hosts Receive their MyHeritage DNA Results Live on Air

Map Your Genome at Home With a Cell-Phone Sized Human DNA Sequencer

Cyberduck for Windows and Macintosh

The Food of Our Ancestors: Surströmming

A New Fad Sweeps the Country in the 1870s

Genealogy Inspires Georgia Man to Get Back On Bicycle to Visit Sites of His Ancestors

An African-American Cemetery in Baltimore was Bulldozed

Library and Archives Canada Launches Voila, the New National Union Catalog, as part of WorldCat

City University of New York has Compiled the State’s First Slavery Records Index

Findmypast Publish new Suffragette Collection in Association with The National Archives

Fold3 Offers Free Access to its Black History Collection through the End of February

New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of February 1, 2018

New Records Added This Week to Findmypast

RootsTech 2018 Announces Lineup of Keynote Speakers

The National Genealogical Society Has Moved

LibreOffice 6.0 Released

Pat Gooldy, R.I.P

Ikea Founder Ingvar Kamprad Dies Aged 91

It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

