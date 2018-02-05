Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
(+) Why We All Need to Ignore Our Old Ideas about Filing Systems
5 Things You Need to Know About DNA Testing for Genealogy
Contacting DNA Matches is Now Free on MyHeritage
Good Morning Britain Hosts Receive their MyHeritage DNA Results Live on Air
Map Your Genome at Home With a Cell-Phone Sized Human DNA Sequencer
Cyberduck for Windows and Macintosh
The Food of Our Ancestors: Surströmming
A New Fad Sweeps the Country in the 1870s
Genealogy Inspires Georgia Man to Get Back On Bicycle to Visit Sites of His Ancestors
An African-American Cemetery in Baltimore was Bulldozed
Library and Archives Canada Launches Voila, the New National Union Catalog, as part of WorldCat
City University of New York has Compiled the State’s First Slavery Records Index
Findmypast Publish new Suffragette Collection in Association with The National Archives
Fold3 Offers Free Access to its Black History Collection through the End of February
New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of February 1, 2018
New Records Added This Week to Findmypast
RootsTech 2018 Announces Lineup of Keynote Speakers
The National Genealogical Society Has Moved
LibreOffice 6.0 Released
Pat Gooldy, R.I.P
Ikea Founder Ingvar Kamprad Dies Aged 91
It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
Having not read the book, there does appear to be a significant event left out. Once Acadia was ceded to England, the English spent 40 years attempting to have the Acadians swear allegiance to the English Crown. They occupied strategic territory for the English and they refused to pledge allegiance as they could not see themselves fight the French. The French and the English returned on several occasions and naturally the English wanted to be assured that the Acadians would be their enemies. Looking back, there seems to have been better solutions but it was another time and world.
