Proof of the Changes in Technology

The world has changed a bit:

And here is a one-terabyte flash drive from 2018:

That’s 200,000 (two hundred thousand) times the storage capacity of the device shown in the first photograph above. The new flash drive is also much, much faster at reading and writing data than was the old hard drive.

If that isn’t enough of a comparison, here is the new TWO TERABYTE hard drive from Kingston. I couldn’t find a picture of it being held in a person’s hand, but I assume it is about the same size as the above picture of the one-terabyte flash drive: