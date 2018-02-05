Proof of the Changes in Technology

· February 5, 2018 · Hardware · No Comments

The world has changed a bit:

And here is a one-terabyte flash drive from 2018:

That’s 200,000 (two hundred thousand) times the storage capacity of the device shown in the first photograph above. The new flash drive is also much, much faster at reading and writing data than was the old hard drive.

If that isn’t enough of a comparison, here is the new TWO TERABYTE hard drive from Kingston. I couldn’t find a picture of it being held in a person’s hand, but I assume it is about the same size as the above picture of the one-terabyte flash drive:

 

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: