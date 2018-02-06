Ambitious Project to Digitize Hundreds of Thousands of New Zealand Probate Records Complete after Nine Years

Volunteers from around the world have been methodically working their way through more than 4 million pieces of paper stored at the Archives New Zealand’s Wellington office. For the past nine years, it’s been a base for FamilySearch volunteers, working to archive New Zealand probate records, up till 1993, and make them available online for free.

Mike and Lois Woods, of Arizona, came to New Zealand at their own cost to undertake the archiving work after becoming hooked on learning – and teaching others – about their own family histories. As part of the project, FamilySearch will keep a digital copy on Archives NZ’s behalf, as a safeguard in case anything happens to the original records.

The New Zealand probate records are available on familysearch.org.

You can read more in an article by Ruby MacAndrew in the Stuff.co.nz web site at: http://bit.ly/2nNgTQs.