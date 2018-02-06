How Tom Tryniski Digitized Nearly 50 Million Pages of Newspapers in his Living Room

Tom Tryniski has been mentioned several times in this newsletter. (See https://duckduckgo.com/?q=%22Tom+Tryniski%22+site%3Aeogn.com&t=hg&ia=web for a list of past articles about him and his work.) Anyone who has looked at Tom Tryniski’s web site at FultonHistory.com probably has been impressed by the site’s collection of 27 million historic newspaper pages available to everyone, free of charge.

Now the Columbia Journalism Review has also written about Tom’s work, saying (amongst other things):

“TOM TRYNISKI DOES NOT LOCK HIS DOORS. He spends most days sitting in his living room in Fulton, New York, 30 miles northwest of Syracuse, in front of two jumbo computer monitors, looking something like a security guard, but friendlier. He appears young for 68—skinny, with a head of white hair and an energetic demeanor. He wears a uniform of jeans and a slim-fitting T-shirt, but no coat in the chilly fall air. When we talk, he is almost always smirking.

”There are few newspapers left in his community; the Fulton Patriot closed in 2010, and The (Oswego County) Valley News, is printed just twice weekly. And yet Tryniski’s living room is drowning in newsprint, home to millions of pages of newspapers from all over New York, and the country, and Canada, stretching back to the 19th century. Every day, he sits in front of his surveillance-style monitors, shoulders hunched forward, face burrowed into the blue glow of the screen, scanning newspapers from microfilm into his massive online repository, Fultonhistory.com.”

You can read the full article written by Alexandria Neason in the Columbia Journalism Review web site at: http://bit.ly/2FUgZgm.

