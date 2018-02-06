Click here for information
MyHeritage is Offering a Valentine’s Day DNA Sale!
Dick Eastman · February 6, 2018 · Sponsor · No Comments
Dick Eastman, author
Dick Eastman has been writing this genealogy newsletter for 22 years.
He has been involved in genealogy for more than 35 years. He has worked in the computer industry for more than 40 years in hardware, software, and managerial positions. By the early 1970s, Dick was already using a mainframe computer to enter his family data on punch cards. He built his first home computer in 1980.
Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
Click here to subscribe to the Plus Edition newsletter for about 38¢ per week!.
Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter!
Want to receive a once-a-day email message containing links to all the
new articles published here? Click
here to subscribe to the FREE mailing list.
You can unsubscribe at any time within seconds. Details may be found here.
You can subscribe to the Plus Edition here: https://blog.eogn.com/subscribe-to-the-plus-edition.
Steal these articles!
Yes, you may copy and republish MOST of the articles in this newsletter elsewhere, with a very few exceptions. See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
Search Past Newsletter Articles
Important Links
- Are you new to genealogy? Read this.
- Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Subscribe to the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Give the Gift of an EOGN Newsletter Plus Edition Subscription
- Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter
- Renew Your Plus Edition Newsletter
- Comments from Plus Edition Subscribers
- Calendar of Genealogy Events
- RootsBooks.com – Your Online Genealogy Bookstore
- This Newsletter's Chat Room
- Click here to Print, Email, or Save Articles as a PDF file on Your Computer
- You are invited to forward or republish these articles for non-commercial purposes! See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
- Why You Might Not be Receiving the Plus Edition Email Messages
- How to Change the Address on Your Email Newsletter Subscription
- Follow this newsletter on: Facebook, Google+ and Twitter.
- Dick Eastman's other publication: the Privacy Blog
- Contact Dick Eastman
Recent Posts
- MyHeritage is Offering a Valentine’s Day DNA Sale!
- Proof of the Changes in Technology
- All Digital Collections at the Swedish National Archives are now FREE to Search and View
- 38th IAJGS International Conference on Jewish Genealogy Set in Warsaw
- An In-Brief Guide to New York Genealogy
- Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent
- Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
- (+) Why We All Need to Ignore Our Old Ideas about Filing Systems
- New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of February 1, 2018
- Library and Archives Canada Launches Voila, the New National Union Catalog, as part of WorldCat
- New Records Added This Week to Findmypast
- 5 Things You Need to Know About DNA Testing for Genealogy
- Fold3 Offers Free Access to its Black History Collection through the End of February
- Cyberduck for Windows and Macintosh
- City University of New York has Compiled the State’s First Slavery Records Index
- Findmypast Publish new Suffragette Collection in Association with The National Archives
- RootsTech 2018 Announces Lineup of Keynote Speakers
- Pat Gooldy, R.I.P
- It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
- The National Genealogical Society Has Moved
Most Popular Articles in Recent Days
- Proof of the Changes in Technology
- An In-Brief Guide to New York Genealogy
- A Little-Known Government Genealogy Service
- All Digital Collections at the Swedish National Archives are now FREE to Search and View
- New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of February 1, 2018
- (+) Why We All Need to Ignore Our Old Ideas about Filing Systems
- 5 Things You Need to Know About DNA Testing for Genealogy
- Remove Text Formatting When Copying-and-Pasting
- 38th IAJGS International Conference on Jewish Genealogy Set in Warsaw
- Can You Marry Your Cousin?
Categories
- Announcements (64)
- Books (162)
- Business News (129)
- CD-ROM (4)
- Cloud Services (48)
- Conferences (248)
- Current Affairs (334)
- DNA (180)
- Education (84)
- Film/Photos (4)
- Food and Drink (7)
- From the Archives (1)
- From the In-box (1)
- Games (1)
- Genealogy Basics (125)
- Hardware (99)
- Help Wanted (14)
- Heraldry (5)
- History (284)
- Humor (10)
- Legal Affairs (129)
- Music (5)
- Off Topic (60)
- Online Sites (900)
- Opinion (5)
- People (158)
- Photography (67)
- Plus Edition Article (47)
- Podcast (7)
- Preservation (125)
- Scams (11)
- Societies (210)
- Software (262)
- Sponsor (4)
- Television (6)
- This Newsletter (88)
- Travel (45)
- Uncategorized (45)
- Video & Television (134)
- Web/Tech (13)
- Webinars & Podcasts (8)
- Weblogs (3)
Archives
Archives of Most Articles from June 2004 and Later are Available in the
EOGN Plus Edition subscribers’ web
site.
Blog Stats
- 8,785,748 hits
Recent Comments